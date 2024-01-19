Watercare picks contractors for $3.5b asset renewal programme

Menu
The programme of infrastructure renewals is expected to run for a decade. (Image: Watercare)
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
Auckland water services provider Watercare has picked 34 contractor and consulting companies, including 15 Māori businesses, to work on its $3.5 billion infrastructure renewal programme.The successful companies will work on the first half of the decade-long programme to replace ageing water and wastewater pipes and upgrade pump stations and treatment plants.As part of the procurement process, Watercare has set up a Māori Supplier Business Network with those 15 suppliers contracted to provide services including traffic management, scaffolding, e...
