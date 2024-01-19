Menu
Escalating tensions in Red Sea may push up prices in NZ

(Image: Unsplash)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
Escalating tensions in the Red Sea are expected to create challenges for New Zealand's agricultural sector and trade logistics, according to Rabobank.They could also drive up inflation. “Red Sea/Suez crisis, on top of the ongoing Black Sea/Ukraine crisis and the risk of others to follow, provides a fat tail risk of potential fresh waves of inflationary supply shocks for western economies and financial markets, which are currently predicting nothing but easing price pressures and large rate cuts in 2024,” RaboResearch global...
Agency pledges to 'do better' over empty homes
Property

Delays in putting people into tenancies "well beyond appropriate", minister says.

Brent Melville 1:00pm
Markets

NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund

The $44.2m deal is part of a major restructure for the rural landlord.

Staff reporters 10:30am
Finance

Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation

Employees could get up to 70c in the dollar.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
