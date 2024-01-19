Menu
Inflation warning over record migration numbers

Arrivals in November were up more than 70,000 on the same month in 2022. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
Net migration into New Zealand was 127,409 in the 12 months to November, StatsNZ says.That is more than 10 times the figure for the November 2022 year of 11,415, itself a reversal of a net loss of 12,620 the year before that. There were 4,637 net migrants last November, compared with 9,523 in the previous November.Westpac senior economist Michael Gordon noted that migration figures for November 2023 were softer but said they came with a significant health warning.“Net inflows remain historically high, and the accumulated effects are...
Agency pledges to 'do better' over empty homes
Property

Agency pledges to 'do better' over empty homes

Delays in putting people into tenancies "well beyond appropriate", minister says.

Brent Melville 1:00pm
Markets

NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund

The $44.2m deal is part of a major restructure for the rural landlord.

Staff reporters 10:30am
Finance

Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation

Employees could get up to 70c in the dollar.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
