Infratil eyes teleradiology as it navigates covid trough

Morrison & Co's Rachel Drew sees teleradiology as the future. (Image: Supplied)

A major opportunity to expand Infratil’s radiology businesses is through teleradiology, HRL Morrison & Co executive director Rachel Drew told the infrastructure investor’s investor day last month.Drew said that Infratil’s manager had looked at the health sector for more than a decade before making its first investment, the December 2020 purchase of 56.3% of Australia-based Qscan for A$289.6 million (NZ$309.6m).Infratil has since bought the Pacific Radiology, Auckland Radiology and Bay Audiology businesses in New Zealand, n...