Infratil lifts underlying earnings, keeps $1.43b firepower

CEO Jason Boyes says inflation-linked pricing helps Infratil’s investments. (Image: Infratil)

Jenny Ruth

Infratil said its share of its investee companies’ operating profit rose 11% in the first half, reflecting strong performances from CDC Data Centres, Vodafone and Wellington Airport.Its proportionate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments (Ebitdaf) rose to $275.6 million in the six months ended September, compared with $248.4m in the same six months last year.The infrastructure investor’s bottom line fell by two-thirds to $350.5m in the latest six months from $1.08 billion in the year-ear...