Infratil lifts underlying earnings, keeps $1.43b firepower

CEO Jason Boyes says inflation-linked pricing helps Infratil’s investments. (Image: Infratil)
Jenny Ruth
Tue, 15 Nov 2022
Infratil said its share of its investee companies’ operating profit rose 11% in the first half, reflecting strong performances from CDC Data Centres, Vodafone and Wellington Airport.Its proportionate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments (Ebitdaf) rose to $275.6 million in the six months ended September, compared with $248.4m in the same six months last year.The infrastructure investor’s bottom line fell by two-thirds to $350.5m in the latest six months from $1.08 billion in the year-ear...
Energy

Pressure at the pump: will intervention work?

Treasury believes a "credible threat" of price control is necessary.

Ian Llewellyn 3:18pm
Environment

Industry voice built into new RMA package

Industry groups are relieved that their voices must be heard when long-term regional plans are being created.

Pattrick Smellie 1:26pm
Environment

RMA reform package: key elements

The reforms aim to produce faster economic development.

Pattrick Smellie 1:14pm

Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Everybody hates the RMA, but will we be happy now?

Today's tabling of the two pieces of law to replace the Resource Management Act is a milestone. But will it make anyone happier?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Energy

Electricity leaders want Transpower transformed

Those considering reform think the system operator role should be split from Transpower. 

Ian Llewellyn 14 Nov 2022