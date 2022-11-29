Menu
Infratil, NZ Super to keep RetireAustralia

Staff reporters
Tue, 29 Nov 2022
Infratil said it and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund have decided to keep their investment in RetireAustralia following a strategic review that began in April.Infratil said it started the review because RetireAustralia had become a relatively small part of its portfolio.“The strategic review concluded that retaining an interest in RetireAustralia and supporting its continued growth and performance will be the best way for Infratil and the NZ Super Fund to maximise value for all stakeholders,” Infratil said.Chief executive Jason...
Finance

Gentrack's shares rocket after increased revenue guidance

Analyst says company's result was “solid” and it showed signs of growing momentum.

Riley Kennedy 1:55pm
Listed Companies

Metroglass performance mirrors price hikes

The country's biggest residential glass maker and installer has ratcheted up its returns.

Brent Melville 12:05pm
Bloomberg

Apple vs Twitter: app war brewing

Elon Musk asks whether Apple "hates free speech" and alleges the iPhone maker is threatening to remove Twitter from its app store.

Bloomberg 12:00pm