Infrastructure

'Insidious crime': SFO welcomes harsh sentence of corrupt council executive, associate

SFO director Karen Chang. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Wed, 22 Mar 2023
The Serious Fraud Office wants people to take note of the sentencing of a corrupt former council executive and his associate, especially ahead of the rebuild following flood and cyclone damage across the North Island.The council executive, Vivek Goel, was found to be helping people he had personal relationships with win procurement contracts around council assets, helping to draft tenders and sharing confidential information.He also received $70,000 in bribes from his associate, Amar Singh, in exchange for procurement contracts worth up to $500...
