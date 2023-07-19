Menu
Investors eye higher price in Metroglass tussle
NZ has enjoyed a building boom over the past decade. (Image: Depositphotos)
Paul McBeth
Wed, 19 Jul 2023
The battle for control of Metro Performance Glass has kicked off with the board rejecting a bid valuing the glass maker at $33.4 million and investors expecting a sweeter offer to exit what’s been a perennial underperformer. Two of the company’s biggest shareholders – rich listers Peter Masfen and Peter Wells – pooled their stakes into on 25% holding as they lobbed in an indicative offer to the board of 18 cents per share. That was less than both paid in building up their respective stakes in recent years and a...
Inflation 6% in the 12 months to June
Economy

Food prices drove the annual increase.

Riley Kennedy 11:26am
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices fall at latest auction

The Global Dairy Trade index is the lowest since September 2020.

Riley Kennedy 10:55am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
