Infrastructure

Kāinga Ora presses pause on recruitment
Kāinga Ora chief executive Andrew McKenzie says rising costs means its time for a stock take. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 28 Jun 2022
RELATED
Soaring building costs and supply chain delays have prompted Kāinga Ora to impose a hiring pause, according to a leaked internal memo seen by BusinessDesk.The memo, from chief executive Andrew McKenzie, said the organisation would have to look at which new roles could be deferred without negative impacts. Over the past three years, Kāinga Ora had had to provide more homes and take on additional land development roles. The organisation was facing pressures from costs, supply chain issues, inflation and covid-related delays, the memo said.&q...

