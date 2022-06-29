See full details
Kiwi chair Mark Ford says property values may fall 5-10%

Kiwi chair Mark Ford says property values may fall 5-10%
Kiwi chair Mark Ford says property markets around the world have very strong fundamentals. (Image: Kiwi Property)
Kiwi Property chair Mark Ford was expecting questions about the company’s flagging share price so he got in first by assuring shareholders at the annual meeting that “management and the board are very cognisant of the low share price”.The shares were trading at 99 cents as the meeting got under way, well down from the net tangible assets (NTA) per share at March 31 of $1.45, although off the low earlier this month of 95c.“Our share price is currently lower than any of us would like,” Ford said, but argued that many...

