Infrastructure

KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild

Commuter rail services in Auckland have been disrupted due to a network-wide rebuild. (Image: AT)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 11 May 2023
KiwiRail has increased resources for stage two of the Auckland rail rebuild, but it’s too early to say whether reopening dates can be brought forward.The $330 million rebuild, intended to improve the quality of the rail network before the City Rail Link (CRL) opens, involves the staged closure of rail lines across the city.Stage one – work on the Onehunga Line and the Southern Line between Otahuhu and Newmarket – reopened to commuter services on March 20.Stage two of the rebuild involves closing the eastern line until January...
Robertson trails coat on higher govt debt
Budget 2023

Robertson trails coat on higher govt debt

The first of three pre-budget speeches talks up better use of the government's balance sheet.

Pattrick Smellie 1:15pm
Economy

Food prices rise 12.5% in year to April

The price jump adds to the view that inflation is still running hot.  

Staff reporters 11:53am
Food prices rise 12.5% in year to April
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, May 11, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, May 11, 2023

More Infrastructure

Managed retreat – Muriwai’s $100m problem
Finance Free

Managed retreat – Muriwai’s $100m problem

Muriwai is the canary in the minefield of managed retreat.

Pattrick Smellie 8:21am
Auckland council's budget shortfall now $375m
Policy

Auckland council's budget shortfall now $375m

Wayne Brown says covering the shortfall with rates would require a 22.5% average increase.

Oliver Lewis 10 May 2023
Steel & Tube releases earnings guidance; wants in on cyclone rebuild
Infrastructure

Steel & Tube releases earnings guidance; wants in on cyclone rebuild

The company has a strong balance sheet and bank facilities in place to fund growth.

Ella Somers 10 May 2023
Heavy rain hits Auckland, trains suspended
Infrastructure

Heavy rain hits Auckland, trains suspended

Mayor Wayne Brown's office is warning Aucklanders to stay away from floodwaters.

Oliver Lewis 09 May 2023