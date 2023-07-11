Menu
KiwiRail’s Te Huia train banned from downtown Auckland

(Image: KiwiRail)
Staff reporters
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has banned KiwiRail’s Te Huia train from entering Auckland’s metro area after being reported for two dangerous events this year. The Auckland-Hamilton commuter service will operate buses between downtown Auckland and Papakura, 35 kilometres south of the CBD, after being prohibited by the transport agency for twice failing to obey red signals. KiwiRail reported the two incidents to the government agency, the most recent on Monday this week. The prohibition will be lifted once the sta...
Non-publication orders over CBL class actions extended again
Law & Regulation

Non-publication orders over CBL class actions extended again

The hearing was held today.

Riley Kennedy 3:32pm
Retail

Foodstuffs North Island adds $4.3b revenue to its results basket

Fighting inflation didn’t get in the way of the co-op scooping up more revenue.

Ella Somers 2:15pm
Media

Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022

Its latest accounts reveal the extent of the financial strain facing the TV business.

Daniel Dunkley 12:39pm
