Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Foodstuffs North Island adds $4.3b revenue to its results basket

Foodstuffs North Island adds $4.3b revenue to its results basket
(Image: Foodstuffs)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
Despite being “inflation fighters”, Foodstuffs North Island saw revenue jump by $278.5 million in its 2023 financial year.But the co-op said it plans to combat inflation and deliver more value to customers amid a cost-of-living crisis.Revenue jumped from $4.02b last year to $4.33b in 2023 – up 6.9% or $278.5m from 2022.The company wrote in the results that it had worked hard to be “inflation fighters” for its customers.“We’re proud of the heavy lifting we’ve done to absorb record cost increases so...
Non-publication orders over CBL class actions extended again
Law & Regulation

Non-publication orders over CBL class actions extended again

The hearing was held today.

Riley Kennedy 3:32pm
Media

Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022

Its latest accounts reveal the extent of the financial strain facing the TV business.

Daniel Dunkley 12:39pm
Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022
Finance

Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors

Australian media reported on Monday that the parent owed more than $4 million.

Riley Kennedy 10:07am
Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors

More Retail

Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors
Finance

Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors

Australian media reported on Monday that the parent owed more than $4 million.

Riley Kennedy 10:07am
Pierre van Heerden appointed first Grocery Commissioner
Retail

Pierre van Heerden appointed first Grocery Commissioner

Commerce minister Duncan Webb made the appointment.

Staff reporters 5:00am
NZ Sugar faces criminal charges over sugar recall
Retail

NZ Sugar faces criminal charges over sugar recall

The sugar company is facing over $1.5m in fines across seven charges.

Ella Somers 07 Jul 2023
Rude shock as entity behind NZ Karen's Diner goes under
Finance

Rude shock as entity behind NZ Karen's Diner goes under

It was tipped into liquidation on Tuesday.

Riley Kennedy 07 Jul 2023