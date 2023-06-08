Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Local government wants certainty over $6b fund

Local government wants certainty over $6b fund
Central Hawke's Bay district's roading network was hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
Local government leaders have criticised the lack of specifics around a $6 billion resilience fund announced as part of the budget.The multibillion-dollar allocation was described as initial funding for the National Resilience Plan, an initiative funded in Budget 2023 with a focus on rebuilding from Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent severe weather events.The money has yet to be allocated.'Little in way of transparency'In May, a spokesperson for finance minister Grant Roberson said: “We are working through the implementation of th...
Brown proposes partial airport share sale
Finance

Brown proposes partial airport share sale

Mayor says council won't "squander" proceeds of airport share sales.

Staff reporters 3:50pm
Politics

Michael Wood to face parliamentary probe

After a preliminary review, the registrar determined an inquiry was warranted.

Staff reporters 12:39pm
Michael Wood to face parliamentary probe
Law & Regulation

FMA files proceedings against AA Insurance

The company has apologised to customers who were overcharged.

Staff reporters 12:25pm
FMA files proceedings against AA Insurance

More Infrastructure

Lyttelton Port gets new chair and independent directors
Infrastructure

Lyttelton Port gets new chair and independent directors

Barry Bragg is the new chair of the Lyttelton Port Company.

Staff reporters 4:04pm
Airlines slam Auckland airport price hikes
Infrastructure

Airlines slam Auckland airport price hikes

Domestic charges are going up by more than 50% to pay for a big infrastructure spend.

Jem Traylen 11:55am
Infrastructure priority list a 'gamechanger'
Infrastructure

Infrastructure priority list a 'gamechanger'

We may be talking too much and building too little, but a new priority tool will help.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Nature can help save us from flooding
Infrastructure

Dean Spicer: Nature can help save us from flooding

More than 100 homes were at risk until a stream was turned into a water holding area.

Dean Spicer 5:00am