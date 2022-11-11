Menu
Mahuta welcomes 3 waters report

The bill received 88,383 submissions. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
The government welcomed proposed recommendations to improve the workability of its three waters policy, said local government minister Nanaia Mahuta.Parliament’s finance and expenditure committee has reported back after five months’ work on the Water Services Entities Bill, with the government majority recommending it be passed with some changes. The 11-MP committee “recommends by majority that it be passed. We recommend all amendments by majority,” it said in its report.“I thank the committee for its careful...
Economy Market Close

Ebos Group leads market higher in rally sparked by positive US inflation data

The S&P/NZX 50 index increased 219.83 points, or 1.98%, to 11,311.750. 

Riley Kennedy 5:52pm
Retail

Singles shopping frenzy as '11.11' clicks into gear

The biggest online shopping event of the year is upon us, and it's expected to be a bumper year.

Brent Melville 4:10pm
Primary Sector

Farming lobby groups unite

The government has been warned of dire consequences.

Rebecca Howard 2:30pm

Infrastructure

Xero plunges on CEO departure

Former Google executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy takes over in February.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am
Economy

Aged-care ginger group gets personal with politicians

Aged Care Matters gives PM Jacinda Ardern and finance minister Grant Robertson a wake-up call.

Jenny Ruth 10 Nov 2022
Infrastructure

Goodman's cash earnings up 7.4%

The industrial property builder and manager has $635 million of work under way.

Staff reporters 10 Nov 2022
Listed Companies

Mainfreight boosts half-year dividend

Shareholders will reap the rewards of continued momentum in Mainfreight's diversified global transport and logistics markets.

Brent Melville 10 Nov 2022