Mayor Brown opens Auckland Film Studios sound stage; wants it sold by January

Mayor Wayne Brown talks with arts minister Carmel Sepuloni after opening two new AFS soundstages. (Photo: Dan Brunskill/BusinessDesk)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 09 Dec 2022
Mayor Wayne Brown cut the ribbon at two new Auckland Film Studios sound stages in Henderson today but wants the whole business sold in the new year.The new buildings are the first major addition to Auckland Film Studios (AFS) since their only other large purpose-built sound stage was opened 16 years ago.AFS now had five stages with more than 7,500 square metres of space – enough for large international productions such as Avatar and The Rings of Power.The year-long construction project was funded with $30 million of go...
