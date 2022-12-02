More than 230 people working on Auckland light rail

Auckland Light Rail chief executive Tommy Parker is defending the use of contractors for the complex light rail project. (Image: Supplied)

The crown entity set up to progress Auckland light rail is gearing up ahead of an election next year that will determine the fate of the multibillion-dollar project. Auckland Light Rail (ALR) was established as a crown entity company on Oct 6. In a statement, ALR chief executive Tommy Parker, who resigned as a director of Auckland Transport (AT) to focus on the role, said that as of Nov 30, the company had just one full-time employee. That's presumably him. “ALR Ltd has initially been staffed by secondees from partner o...