Infrastructure

More than 230 people working on Auckland light rail

More than 230 people working on Auckland light rail
Auckland Light Rail chief executive Tommy Parker is defending the use of contractors for the complex light rail project. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 02 Dec 2022
The crown entity set up to progress Auckland light rail is gearing up ahead of an election next year that will determine the fate of the multibillion-dollar project. Auckland Light Rail (ALR) was established as a crown entity company on Oct 6. In a statement, ALR chief executive Tommy Parker, who resigned as a director of Auckland Transport (AT) to focus on the role, said that as of Nov 30, the company had just one full-time employee. That's presumably him. “ALR Ltd has initially been staffed by secondees from partner o...
Finance

National says govt’s Kiwibank management is 'incoherent'

National isn't planning to privatise the bank.

Jenny Ruth 9:00am
Finance EXCLUSIVE

Govt says it won’t list Kiwibank, but still opens door to its float

Kiwibank is the least well-capitalised of all the New Zealand-registered banks and it will have to access more before 2029.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

