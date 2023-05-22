Menu
Morrison & Co takes smaller fee as Infratil sees more growth

One NZ is Infratil's biggest earnings driver. (Image: One NZ)
Paul McBeth
Mon, 22 May 2023
HRL Morrison & Co will take a smaller fee for managing Infratil as the listed infrastructure investor continues to stake out strong growth from a portfolio including data centres, telecommunications and renewable energy. The investment bank founded by the late Lloyd Morrison established Infratil in the 1990s and it has delivered an annual return of 18.6% since it was set up 29 years ago. Infratil’s fortunes are closely tied with its manager, but the incentive fee has become a bone of contention in recent years as rapid valua...
Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'
Primary Sector

The case represented a “trans-Tasman tussle of extraordinary” proportions. 

Riley Kennedy 12:50pm
Finance

Bizcap's receivers have already retired from their receivership.

Riley Kennedy 11:30am
Markets

Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business

The seafood company is selling off most of inshore fishing business to Moana New Zealand.

Ella Somers 11:23am
