National Resilience Plan or electoral 'slush fund?'

Finance minister Grant Roberson says the initial focus of the National Resilience Plan is responding to the severe North Island weather events. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 19 May 2023
The $6 billion announced in Budget 2023 for a National Resilience Plan is expected to be spent over a 10-year period, but details remain scarce.Announced by finance minister Grant Robertson and infrastructure minister Megan Woods, the money - more than the cost of Auckland’s City Rail Link - was described as initial funding. “This investment will initially focus on building back better from the recent weather events,” Robertson said.“It will also include future proofing road, rail, and local infrastructure wiped out...
Ryman helps market to highest close in three months
Markets Market close

Ryman helps market to highest close in three months

The NZ sharemarket has broken through the 12,000 points mark, with a 1% rise.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Finance

Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says

It entered voluntary administration in early May. 

Riley Kennedy 3:05pm
Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says
Economy

Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal

A day after the budget, National are stuck defending their own statements.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:32pm
Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal

More Infrastructure

Wayne Brown heading to Korea
Infrastructure

Wayne Brown heading to Korea

The Auckland mayor is attending a climate conference and visiting a port.

Oliver Lewis 18 May 2023
Auckland Council appoints adviser on airport share sale
Policy

Auckland Council appoints adviser on airport share sale

After stopping an earlier tender process, the council has brought in an Australian firm.

Oliver Lewis 18 May 2023
More fabricators opt into Chinese steel
Economy

More fabricators opt into Chinese steel

An increasingly competitive market is seeing more Chinese steel in NZ projects. 

Brent Melville 18 May 2023
Govt orders action on Building Code protectionism
Infrastructure

Govt orders action on Building Code protectionism

Building regulations giving NZ manufacturers a stranglehold on the market are under review.

Pattrick Smellie 17 May 2023