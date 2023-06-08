Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Nature can help save us from flooding

Nature can help save us from flooding
Former swamp Te Auaunga (Oakley Creek) has been channelled and planted to protect from flooding. (Image: Auckland Council/Jay Farnsworth)
Dean Spicer
Dean Spicer
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
In a warmer world, the risk to infrastructure has increased and so has the cost of maintaining it. That’s why we need to be smart about how and where we rebuild after events like floods.For our transport, water and communication systems to deliver value for generations to come, they must be cost-effective and durable.Rather than building back bigger and stronger – often our first response – we need to think more about long-term resilience.Instead of fighting against nature, which can be futile, we must work with it, facto...
BNZ 'sticks a fork' in housing, expects interest rate cut
Property

BNZ 'sticks a fork' in housing, expects interest rate cut

The bank is the latest to call time on the housing correction.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Primary Sector

Could A2 Milk be eyeing up a bigger stake in Synlait Milk?

A2 does have a vested interest in ensuring a healthy Synlait.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Could A2 Milk be eyeing up a bigger stake in Synlait Milk?
Markets

Paul McBeth: Looking for serious people? Try the NZX

The big end of town isn't letting itself get sidetracked by politics.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Looking for serious people? Try the NZX

More Infrastructure

Infrastructure priority list a 'gamechanger'
Infrastructure

Infrastructure priority list a 'gamechanger'

We may be talking too much and building too little, but a new priority tool will help.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
City deals and National's infrastructure agency
Infrastructure

City deals and National's infrastructure agency

National is promising city deals and a dedicated national infrastructure agency.

Oliver Lewis 07 Jun 2023
Auckland airport share sale: how to lose an argument
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Auckland airport share sale: how to lose an argument

Wayne Brown is right that Auckland should sell its airport shares.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Jun 2023
There's no such thing as an 'unexpected disaster' any more
Economy

The Productivity Commission: There's no such thing as an 'unexpected disaster' any more

Governments face a Catch-22 during emergencies when they need to act quickly.

The Productivity Commission 03 Jun 2023