See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Infrastructure Analysis

New Auckland mayor Wayne Brown’s CCO targets

Pattrick Smellie

Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 10 Oct 2022

New Auckland mayor Wayne Brown’s CCO targets
New Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is promising to hit the ground running. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 10 Oct 2022
RELATED
In his few public statements since being elected mayor of Auckland on Saturday, Wayne Brown welcomed the immediate resignation of the chair of the board of Auckland Transport (AT), Adrienne Young-Cooper, and suggested others should follow suit.Not only at AT, but at other council-controlled organisations (CCOs).He wasn’t specific as to which ones he had in mind, but his campaign-trail comments have left a path of breadcrumbs the size of baguettes.Here are the most obvious candidates:1. Ports of AucklandAs the chair of the New Zealand Firs...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Finance
Pushpay confirms offer, doesn't go into detail
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 10 Oct 2022

Pushpay entered into a trading halt at 4.30pm before releasing a statement at 5pm confirming a takeover bid.

Hospitality
Mark Dunphy joins Moa Brewing board
Ella Somers | Mon, 10 Oct 2022

Mark Dunphy is adding an extinct bird to his fossil-fuel portfolio. 

Property FREE
Kiwi Property portfolio value drops 6%
Ella Somers | Mon, 10 Oct 2022

CEO Clive Mackenzie said the high inflation and interest-rate environment led to capitalisation rates “softening” across the property sector.

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.