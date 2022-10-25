See full details
No commissioners, not even a letter over Christchurch housing defiance

Tue, 25 Oct 2022

No commissioners, not even a letter over Christchurch housing defiance
Environment minister David Parker has the option of installing commissioners to the Christchurch city council. (Image: Getty)
Tue, 25 Oct 2022
More than a month after Christchurch councillors defied a law enabling greater housing intensification, the government has yet to act. Environment minister David Parker hasn’t responded to a letter sent by the former mayor, Lianne Dalziel, who wrote to Parker on Sept 20 asking for the government to work with the council on a bespoke solution. She had asked for a response by Sept 29. Councillors voted on Sept 13 not to notify plan changes giving effect to the national policy statement on urban development (NPS-UD) and the me...

