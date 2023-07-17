Menu
NZ startup aims to slash global emissions from concrete

Neocrete co-founders Zarina Bazoeva and Matt Kennedy-Good. (Image: Neocrete)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
An innovative concrete startup aiming to materially reduce global carbon emissions is seeking to raise $3-4 million for its first production facility.Neocrete is undertaking the capital raise to set up a manufacturing plant in Waikato to further its research and development (R&D) efforts, centred around replacing carbon-intensive cement in concrete.According to the crown research institute Callaghan Innovation, making a tonne of cement – the binding agent used in concrete – can produce as much as 800 kilograms of carbon emi...
