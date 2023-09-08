Menu
NZ Steel gives green light to 'viable' green steel deal

The upgrade will reduce carbon emissions at the Glenbrook steel mill by 800,000 tonnes a year. (Image: NZME)
New Zealand Steel is going ahead with its $300 million partial electrification of the country's only steel mill – part-funded by the government – after deciding it was viable.The government announced in May it would invest up to $140m in the upgrade, which will reduce carbon emissions at the Glenbrook steel mill by 800,000 tonnes a year. On Sept 8, it announced that a feasibility study had been completed on the viability, risk, and expected costs and had the full green light from NZ Steel.Production using the new furnace is expe...
Shares in 2 Cheap Cars jump more than 30% after profit upgrade
Markets

Chair Michael Stiassny said the company was delighted by the company’s profit growth.

Ella Somers 3:04pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Rugby Australia prepares to join the private equity plunge

The Australians are reportedly hunting for an A$250m (NZ$277.4m) cash injection.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Policy

Jem Traylen: Will Brian Roche be NZ’s next top public servant?

With the vacancy looming, is it time for the business leader to take the reins?

Jem Traylen 12:25pm
