Oceania lifts operating profit 6%

BusinessDesk
Wed, 23 Nov 2022
Oceania Healthcare’s first-half net profit fell 70% as the value of its properties increased at a slower pace, but its underlying operating earnings were up 6%.The retirement village operator said its strategy of building premium care suites, for which it can charge more than government funding, is delivering results.Its net profit for the six months ended September fell to $11.2 million from $36.9m in the same six months last year.The value of its properties rose by $21.3m after a $31.3m increase in the year-earlier six months while earn...
Climate change weighing on Tower’s mind

The CEO says climate change is a “nice reminder” that people need insurance.

Ella Somers 2:46pm
Economy

Reserve Bank hikes OCR by 75bps

The central bank now sees the OCR peaking at 5.5% in September 2023.

Rebecca Howard 2:25pm
Energy

Minerals law changes disappoint

Miners say the government's focus on oil and gas is damaging the wider sector.

Ian Llewellyn 2:15pm