NZX buys Craigs' QuayStreet for up to $50m

(Image: NZX)
Staff reporters
Wed, 23 Nov 2022
NZX is beefing up its burgeoning funds management business, buying QuayStreet Asset Management from Craigs Investment Partners for up to $50 million. The stock market operator's Smartshares subsidiary will pay $31.25m upfront of which $22.5m will be in cash and a further $8.75m of shares priced at $1.332 each, a 10% premium of the five-day volume weighted average price. That would see the NZX issue roughly 6.6 million shares to the investment firm, or 2% of the stock exchange's existing stock on issue. NZX will pay up to $18.7...
Markets Free

Climate change weighing on Tower’s mind

The CEO says climate change is a “nice reminder” that people need insurance.

Ella Somers 2:46pm
Economy

Reserve Bank hikes OCR by 75bps

The central bank now sees the OCR peaking at 5.5% in September 2023.

Rebecca Howard 2:25pm
Energy

Minerals law changes disappoint

Miners say the government's focus on oil and gas is damaging the wider sector.

Ian Llewellyn 2:15pm