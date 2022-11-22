Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Property helps Trade Me lift revenue 16.5%

Property helps Trade Me lift revenue 16.5%
Trade Me CEO Anders Skoe. (Image: Trade Me)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 22 Nov 2022
Trade Me's holding company reported a healthy lift in classified revenue in the June year but swung to a net loss on mounting interest costs. Titan Parent New Zealand's financial statements show classified revenue for the group was $225.6 million in the June year, up 23% on the prior period, although it reported a net loss of $2.3m compared to a profit of $4.3m in the June 2021 year.Total revenue of $348.7m was up 16.5% on the year.The online platform's classified revenue includes $93.5m from motors, $83.9m from property and $4...
Markets Free market close

Ryman drags down NZ stock market

Ryman Healthcare fell 7.1% as investors wait for the Reserve Bank cash rate hike.

Ella Somers 5:51pm
Energy

Firstgas buys Eastland Network for $260m

Firstgas has continued its buying spree of local infrastructure firms. 

Greg Hurrell 2:05pm
Finance

Good Spirits deal on the way, says chair

Good Spirits' annual meeting was told it struggled with covid-19's lockdowns and restrictions.

Riley Kennedy 2:05pm