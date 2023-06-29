Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Only rail projects with bipartisan support are likely to see the light of day, conference hears

Only rail projects with bipartisan support are likely to see the light of day, conference hears
(Left to right) Dunedin city councillor Jim O'Malley, National MP Chris Bishop, Green MP Julie Ann Genter, Waikato Regional councillor Angela Strange at the June 28 Future is Rail Conference in Wellington. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 29 Jun 2023
Upgrading and expanding New Zealand’s passenger rail services will require bipartisan agreement among political parties because of the length of time needed to complete new projects, a Wellington rail conference heard.While that was a common refrain at the June 28 Future is Rail conference, there was a considerable gap between Labour and the Green parties, and the National’s position on passenger rail – at least outside Auckland and Wellington.Around 200 people attended, with a good number that appeared to be representing rail...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, June 29, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, June 29, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology Free

The Business of Tech: NZ's leading futurist shares what's in store

Ben Reid, NZ's foremost futurist, talks frankly about the future of Aotearoa NZ.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
The Business of Tech: NZ's leading futurist shares what's in store
Policy Free Exclusive

New health chair says equity is at the heart of the system's legislation

Poutasi wants to see New Zealanders living the same length of time and living healthily.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
New health chair says equity is at the heart of the system's legislation

More Infrastructure

'High barriers to entry' will protect Goodman's market
Infrastructure

'High barriers to entry' will protect Goodman's market

Logistics seen as the world's best property investment.

Staff reporters 28 Jun 2023
Auckland emergency management found wanting
Policy

Auckland emergency management found wanting

Like Mike Bush, the auditor general wants an updated plan and readiness testing. 

Oliver Lewis 28 Jun 2023
Regulator will stifle vital electricity investment
Infrastructure

Regulator will stifle vital electricity investment

Vector says the regulator has failed to recognise the impact of decarbonising the economy.

Ian Llewellyn 27 Jun 2023
Project Auckland: 'she's a pretty big job'
Policy

Project Auckland: 'she's a pretty big job'

Light rail, another harbour crossing. Can the city deliver on its transport aspirations?

Oliver Lewis 26 Jun 2023