Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Petone and other communities can't be protected against climate change, says insurer

Petone and other communities can't be protected against climate change, says insurer
Flooding in Udy Street, Petone, in 2016. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 22 Sep 2023
New Zealand’s largest insurer says coastal communities such as Petone won’t exist in 30 to 50 years as the effects of a changing climate encroach on communities.Bryce Davies, who is the executive manager of corporate relations for IAG NZ, said the Lower Hutt suburb – a former independent borough bounded on three sides by the sea, the Hutt River and the Wellington fault line – faced multiple challenges from rising seas, liquefaction, tsunamis and flooding.Davies spoke at a Sept 20 panel on climate adaptation at the two-da...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 22, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 22, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

‘Nothing inherently dishonest’, CBL judge finds

 CBL’s collapse in 2018 was one of NZ’s biggest corporate failures.

Victoria Young 9:00am
‘Nothing inherently dishonest’, CBL judge finds
Media

Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career

Murdoch will exit roles in November and be appointed chairman emeritus.

The Wall Street Journal 8:25am
Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career

More Infrastructure

Ski hills, gondola shut as Queenstown presses emergency button
Infrastructure

Ski hills, gondola shut as Queenstown presses emergency button

A slip on the Skyline gondola hillside is blamed for debris washing into town.

Brent Melville 10:33am
Fletcher hopeful Aussie pipe problem is contained
Infrastructure

Fletcher hopeful Aussie pipe problem is contained

Faulty installation rather than manufacture looks to be the issue.

Pattrick Smellie 21 Sep 2023
Business of Blowouts: when things go right
Infrastructure Business of Blowouts

Business of Blowouts: when things go right

“We’re probably going to have a ceremonial flushing from someone,” Watercare says.

Oliver Lewis 21 Sep 2023
Agencies release 30-year Auckland rail vision
Infrastructure

Agencies release 30-year Auckland rail vision

The massive programme of work could cost more than $20 billion.

Oliver Lewis 20 Sep 2023