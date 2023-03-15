Philip Carter rails against Christchurch council

High-profile Christchurch developer Philip Carter is not a fan of proposed streetscape changes around the new Te Kaha stadium. (Image: Christchurch City Council)

Christchurch rich lister and property developer Philip Carter is threatening to divert investment away from the central city if the council goes ahead with planned streetscape changes.The Carter Group has been a significant player in the post-earthquake rebuild, developing The Crossing, a major retail precinct on Lichfield St, and the Kathmandu building on Colombo St.However, as first reported by Stuff, the developer took aim at the council this month over plans to reduce the speed limit on part of Lichfield St between Manchester and Madras str...