Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Philip Carter rails against Christchurch council

Philip Carter rails against Christchurch council
High-profile Christchurch developer Philip Carter is not a fan of proposed streetscape changes around the new Te Kaha stadium. (Image: Christchurch City Council)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
Christchurch rich lister and property developer Philip Carter is threatening to divert investment away from the central city if the council goes ahead with planned streetscape changes.The Carter Group has been a significant player in the post-earthquake rebuild, developing The Crossing, a major retail precinct on Lichfield St, and the Kathmandu building on Colombo St.However, as first reported by Stuff, the developer took aim at the council this month over plans to reduce the speed limit on part of Lichfield St between Manchester and Madras str...
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b
Infrastructure

City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard 10:27am
Retail

Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result

Duke said in January the company was likely to give up about half its margin gained since the covid pandemic hit.

Jenny Ruth 10:05am
Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result
Markets

Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed

The company is scaling back its 'aggressive' R&D programme.

Staff reporters 9:29am
Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed

More Infrastructure

City Rail Link wants another $1.074b
Infrastructure

City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard 10:27am
Fletcher lacked reasonable grounds for forecasts
Infrastructure

Fletcher lacked reasonable grounds for forecasts

The class action relies on evidence in a judgment in a previous case.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Xero, BNZ downplay impact on Waddle partnership
Finance

Xero, BNZ downplay impact on Waddle partnership

BusinessDesk understands the partnership between the Bank of NZ and Xero's Waddle took about a year to negotiate.

Jenny Ruth 13 Mar 2023
Australian law firm files class action against Fletcher
Finance

Australian law firm files class action against Fletcher

In the period covered by the class action suit, Fletcher's mounting losses on high-rise buildings were consistently understated. 

Jenny Ruth 13 Mar 2023