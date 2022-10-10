See full details
Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway delays trigger $280m claim

Staff reporters
Mon, 10 Oct 2022

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has received a $280 million claim on the unfinished Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway, but says it has yet to see any evidence to support a claim of that size.The claim was noted in the government's 2022 accounts, published last week. It follows an $83m payout in 2020 related to covid-19 lockdowns delaying the construction of the 18.5km motorway.The project is a public-private partnership (PPP), the second after the largely completed $1.25 billion Transmission Gully highway north of Wellington, whic...

Finance
Pushpay confirms offer, doesn't go into detail
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 10 Oct 2022

Pushpay entered into a trading halt at 4.30pm before releasing a statement at 5pm confirming a takeover bid.

Hospitality
Mark Dunphy joins Moa Brewing board
Ella Somers | Mon, 10 Oct 2022

Mark Dunphy is adding an extinct bird to his fossil-fuel portfolio. 

Property FREE
Kiwi Property portfolio value drops 6%
Ella Somers | Mon, 10 Oct 2022

CEO Clive Mackenzie said the high inflation and interest-rate environment led to capitalisation rates “softening” across the property sector.

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

