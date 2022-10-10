See full details
Finance minister Grant Robertson heads to US

Mon, 10 Oct 2022

Grant Robertson will meet with the chair of the Fed. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Finance minister Grant Robertson is heading to the United States tonight with annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund on top of the agenda.He will be joining a business delegation taking Air New Zealand’s new non-stop flight to New York.Along with the World Bank and IMF meetings in Washington, DC, Robertson will meet with US Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell, senior officials from president Joe Biden’s administration and finance ministers from around the world. Robertson said in a statement...

