Red Sea attacks good for Mainfreight business - Forbarr

Air and ocean expected to reap the benefits of shipping disruption. (Image: Mainfreight)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 23 Jan 2024
Transport and logistics heavyweight Mainfreight stands to benefit from Red Sea shipping route disruption that has forced major lines to divert container traffic away from the Suez Canal.Spot and contract rates for containers have more than doubled in some instances since the attacks –  there have now been 25 – by Houthi rebels on vessels began.  That’s resulted in ships diverting from the Suez Canal – which accounts for as much as a third of all global traffic – and adding as much as two weeks to the Asia...
More Infrastructure

'NZ wastes a lot of money': tips for megaprojects
Policy

'NZ wastes a lot of money': tips for megaprojects

Infrastructure NZ has released recommendations for improving megaproject delivery.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Hawke’s Bay airport boss resigns
Infrastructure

Hawke’s Bay airport boss resigns

Rob Stratford has been in the job for only two years and sought an early release.

Victoria Young 22 Jan 2024
Will Wellington be cancelled?
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Will Wellington be cancelled?

Wellingtonians have been struck by a major natural disaster. It's called "summer".

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Jan 2024
Port of Auckland targeting $85m profit, plans upgrades
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland targeting $85m profit, plans upgrades

The port is starting a major capital works programme to futureproof its operations. 

Oliver Lewis 22 Jan 2024