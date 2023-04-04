Ryman appoints David Bennett as chief strategy officer

Ryman chief executive Richard Umbers was thrilled David Bennett accepted the role. (Image: Supplied)

Ryman Healthcare has appointed David Bennett to the newly created role of chief strategy officer and the company will look for a replacement to fill his current role as chief financial officer.“Dave has been instrumental in the successful execution of our recent capital raise and the development of the strategy that underpins it,” the company said.“He has very strong relationships internally and externally and an in-depth knowledge of the business and the sector."All but $30 million of the $902m recent capital raise was u...