Sky CFO Tom Gordon to depart in May
Sophie Moloney. (Image: Sky)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
Sky Network Television chief financial officer Tom Gordon will leave the pay-TV operator in May after almost two years in the role.The CFO’s exit comes after Sky wrapped up a restructuring consultation with staff, resulting in 170 people being laid off as part of the outsourcing of the company’s technology, content operations and customer service roles. Gordon joined the company in September 2021 and has overseen a sharp focus on cutting costs over the past year after the streaming and satellite TV media group staunched viewer...
