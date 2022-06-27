See full details
Infrastructure

Six year wait for three waters reforms far too long, says Scottish expert

Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 27 Jun 2022

Six year wait for three waters reforms far too long, says Scottish expert
Scottish water regulator Alan Sutherland says three waters reforms will lead to lower bills. (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 27 Jun 2022
New Zealand will lose benefits of reform if it waits until 2030 to impose economic regulation on the country’s new three waters entities, says the principal international adviser on the controversial amalgamation of drinking, waste and stormwater services into four countrywide entities.The cabinet has yet to decide on a timetable, but current proposals contemplate a six-year hiatus after 2024, when the country’s disparate drinking, waste and stormwater services are scheduled for amalgamation into four entities, before imposing econo...

The Economist
NATO holds its most important summit in generations
The Economist | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

Jacinda Ardern becomes the first NZ prime minister to attend a NATO summit, this week in Madrid. The meeting marks a crucial moment in the alliance's approach to both Russia and China, says The Economist.

Transport
The $200m question: funding free public transport in Auckland
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

A new report outlines four possible solutions to a $200m question.

Bloomberg
China’s Economy Improves in June From Lockdown-Induced Slump
Bloomberg | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

Relaxation of covid restrictions helped revive China's economy in June, but the housing sector remains sluggish, metal prices are down and consumers are wary about venturing out to shop.

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

