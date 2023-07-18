Menu
Steel & Tube pips forecast in push for higher value

(Image: Steel & Tube)
Staff reporters
Tue, 18 Jul 2023
Steel & Tube Holdings will report underlying earnings at or above its previous forecast, with its push to sell higher-value products paying off. The steel products distributor eked out wider gross margins per tonne, albeit on softer sales volumes, in the 12 months ended June 30 and said it expected to report normalised earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) of $31 million-to-$32m. That strips out a $1.1m cost largely relating to software and is at the upper end of its $28m-to-$32m forecast provided in May. That compares to t...
Markets

The former minister may face a privileges committee grilling over disclosure failures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:30pm
Infrastructure

Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells

The shares jumped almost 15% to match the offer price.

Paul McBeth 2:25pm
Policy

Act founder Roger Douglas now a ‘swing voter'

Act 'lost the plot' in 2001 and is now just favours the rich, says Roger Douglas.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
