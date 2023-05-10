Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Steel & Tube releases earnings guidance; wants in on cyclone rebuild

Steel & Tube releases earnings guidance; wants in on cyclone rebuild
The expansion of Steel & Tube’s aluminium offer was popular. (Image: Steel & Tube)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 10 May 2023
Steel & Tube is expecting earnings to be around the $50 million mark as the company says it is still performing well against a backdrop of tightened economic conditions and weather events.The steel distributor told the market earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) is expected to be in the ballpark of between $48m and $52m for its financial year ending June.Although revenues have continued to grow, driven by elevated international pricing, higher input prices and cost pressures had an impact on margins.&ldquo...
PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal
Bloomberg

PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal

It was the latest shoe to drop in a crisis that has gripped the firm for months.

Bloomberg 12:10pm
Politics

National rules out working with Te Pāti Māori

Christopher Luxon says the bridge between the two parties is "too wide to close".

Staff reporters 10:20am
National rules out working with Te Pāti Māori
Listed Companies

Air NZ plans to spend $3.5b on planes

The money will be spent on new aircraft and retrofitting the airline's existing fleet.

Brent Melville 10:15am
Air NZ plans to spend $3.5b on planes