Summerset Group's sales fell 14% in the three months through to June from what was a record period a year earlier.

The retirement village operator and developer sold 232 occupation rights in the June quarter, of which 122 were new units and 110 were resales.

The company sold 511 units in the six months ended June 30, its second-biggest first-half sales volume.

Summerset said it was on track to deliver about 600 units by the end of the calendar year, and that demand for its units was strong.

Chief executive Scott Scoullar said it was a pleasing result, particularly with the struggles of the omicron variant that “dominated” most of the June half.

“We’re very pleased to see our sales and demand remain high during a turbulent six months for New Zealand,” he said.

“Despite the arrival of omicron and a downturn in the housing market our retirement living offering is still very attractive to older New Zealanders and they continue to join our villages around the country.”

Scoullar said 48% of sales were outside Auckland, Wellington and Canterbury and that Summerset was preparing to welcome its first residents to its Prebbleton village in Christchurch later this year.

Summerset shares rose 1.4% to $10.34 in early trading on the NZX.