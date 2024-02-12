Menu
The 'rigour mortis' of Wellington and housing

A Wellington housing report exposes what is going on with the RMA. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 12 Feb 2024
“Hamilton will overtake Wellington a little bit sooner as New Zealand’s third biggest city,” says Iain White when I ask him about what the Wellington independent hearing panel’s recent set of reports means for the capital’s future. “This, to me, is a real political risk for Wellington because the signal it sends is that it’s quite hard to invest in [the city] because you don’t have the land supply … it’s a real political risk for the Wellington councillors and I think they should...
NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled all day and closed at 11,757.97.

Graham Skellern 6:22pm
Economy

Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest

A 4.3 square kilometre block of land accounts for 8% of NZ's economy.

Staff reporters 5:31pm
Markets

Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building

Possible Valentine's Day resignation will come with another financial hit.

Brent Melville 5:12pm
Three waters repeal plan outlined
Policy

Simeon Brown says the government will pass bill to repeal existing legislation on Feb 23.

Ian Llewellyn 4:25pm
Construction work hit $61b last year, expected to tail off... maybe
Infrastructure

MBIE is forecasting a downturn, but their forecasting is somewhat iffy. 

Brent Melville 10:00am
Scott Base redevelopment director quits
Infrastructure

Jon Ager is the latest senior figure to resign from the troubled project.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Maersk slashes $41.6 billion from annual earnings
Primary Sector

Shipping line looking to trim costs in light of global challenges.

Brent Melville 09 Feb 2024