Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

The two big risks of Auckland's new harbour crossing

The two big risks of Auckland's new harbour crossing
Building something similar will apparently cost $15 billion. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Sat, 01 Apr 2023
The new Auckland harbour crossing is pitched as “city shaping”, and it better be, because the cheapest option will cost $15 billion and it doesn’t even include a tunnel.Construction has been brought forward to 2029 – a final design will be chosen in June this year after public consultation, and the six years afterwards will be spent planning it all. The project will presumably be unusable until it's fully completed, which could be any time between 2029 and sometime in the 2040s.With such long time scales involve...
ON THE MONEY: Bowker, Nashy, raising directors' fees, and more ...
On the Money

ON THE MONEY: Bowker, Nashy, raising directors' fees, and more ...

Troy Bowker tells us what he really thinks of Stuart Nash.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Opinion

Tim Groser: UK joining CPTPP gives us a giant insurance policy

The UK remains the fifth largest economy in the world and its consumers have provided a market for NZ for 150 years. 

Tim Groser 5:00am
UK joining CPTPP gives us a giant insurance policy
Economy

Warren Couillault: Reserve Bank 'jawboning' must continue

Banking wobbles and contracting economies often lead to interest rate cuts.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Reserve Bank 'jawboning' must continue

More Infrastructure

Auckland Harbour crossing options released
Infrastructure

Auckland Harbour crossing options released

Construction on a second crossing will start in 2029, the government says.

Oliver Lewis 30 Mar 2023
Union warns against Ports of Auckland review
Infrastructure

Union warns against Ports of Auckland review

Auckland council is gauging interest in an operating company/property company model.

Oliver Lewis 29 Mar 2023
Ōtākaro in talks to take over vertical builds
Policy

Ōtākaro in talks to take over vertical builds

The Christchurch rebuild agency is taking on a national project management role.

Oliver Lewis 28 Mar 2023
The great divide: Auckland's harbour tunnel
Infrastructure Analysis

The great divide: Auckland's harbour tunnel

After decades of debate, the second harbour crossing will likely be a tunnel.

Oliver Lewis 27 Mar 2023