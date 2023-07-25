Menu
There's money in muck: How much councils spend getting rid of rubbish

There's money in muck: How much councils spend getting rid of rubbish
How much do councils spend on getting rid of rubbish? (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
In the second part of BusinessDesk's Waste is Money series, we look at where the ratepayers' waste money goes. Read part one here.Councils around the country accounting for 65% of NZ's population fork out more than $226m each year to collect, process, recycle and dispose of its residents' rubbish, a BusinessDesk analysis reveals.  Almost three-quarters of that money, or $160m, goes to foreign-owned businesses, including joint ventures they are part of.  Waste Management earns by far the most ratepayer...
