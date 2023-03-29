Menu
Union warns against Ports of Auckland review

Wayne Brown has been vocal about his desire to see port land freed up for other uses. (Image: POAL)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 29 Mar 2023
A review of Ports of Auckland will create uncertainty at a time when the port is focussed on improving its performance, a union argues.“We need to let [the port] do its job,” Maritime Union of New Zealand's (MUNZ) Auckland branch secretary, Russell Mayn, said.Last Friday, BusinessDesk revealed Auckland council was commissioning Flagstaff Consulting Group to undertake work relating to the port.At the time, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said the review was being funded out of his office. He described it as a continuation of work unde...
