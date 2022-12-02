Menu
Unreliable rural broadband in line for an upgrade

(Image: Depositphotos)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 02 Dec 2022
The government says it's on track to provide better broadband to 99.8% of the country by the end of next year, with rural communities a major focus.There are several programmes under way, including an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme. That's aimed at some 30,000 rural homes and communities.Crown Infrastructure Partners had signed 21 new contracts to accelerate upgrades to towers and broadband connections in areas with poor coverage.Digital economy and communications minister David Clark said in a statement the initiativ...
Listed Companies

Technology company Blackpearl lists on NZX

Blackpearl says now is the time for it to acquire tech companies.

Greg Hurrell 3:10pm
Sport

Business of Sport: only half the job of fixing Super Rugby has been done

The two national unions will formally announce today that they are keeping intact a 12-team South Pacific-based competition until 2030. 

Trevor McKewen 1:15pm
Property

Stadium losses swipe $7m from Dunedin Holdings' returns

Dunedin's commercial arm continued to count the cost of covid lockdowns.

Brent Melville 11:25am