Unreliable rural broadband in line for an upgrade

(Image: Depositphotos)

The government says it's on track to provide better broadband to 99.8% of the country by the end of next year, with rural communities a major focus.There are several programmes under way, including an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme. That's aimed at some 30,000 rural homes and communities.Crown Infrastructure Partners had signed 21 new contracts to accelerate upgrades to towers and broadband connections in areas with poor coverage.Digital economy and communications minister David Clark said in a statement the initiativ...