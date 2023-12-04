Menu
US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound

National says drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems are failing. But it doesn't agree with the former government's fix. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Stevenson
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
The Three Waters software contract awarded to Koch-owned United States giant Infor would likely have an “off-ramp”, said the Department of Internal Affairs. New Zealand software company Gentrack said the government should investigate how Infor and German multinational SAP came to fight for a $107.5 million contract to provide software for the 10 proposed Three Waters entities in a closed tender process. Gentrack chief executive Gary Miles said Infor won the contract under “really strange circumstances” that gav...
CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer
Law & Regulation

CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer

Long-running legal battle comes to a hearing in Christchurch.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Energy

NZ's aim should be more than 100% renewable generation by 2030 – Ecotricity

Around a quarter of Ecotricity's power is generated by its own customers over summer.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
