Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Vector adds 1.7% electricity customers in first half

Staff reporters
Thu, 26 Jan 2023
Auckland-based electricity lines company Vector said total electricity connections rose 1.7% to 606,802 in the six months ended December, compared with December 2021.It added 7,873 new connections in the latest six months, up from 6,603 in the same period a year earlier.The company also increased its gas network connections by 1% to 118,774, and it now has more than two million advanced meters installed in Australasia, including more than 525,000 in Australia.Electricity distributed in the latest six months was up 1.4% compared with the same mo...
Media

New investor on the cards for National Business Review

Owner Todd Scott stressed he hasn't sold to the Murdochs.

Staff reporters 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 10:10am
Public sector

Tax cuts a low priority for Auckland business leaders

Back to basics does not equal tax cuts.

Jem Traylen 5:00am