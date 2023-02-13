Vector: homes north of Orewa have lost power

(Image: NZME)

Auckland-based electricity lines company Vector said about 16,000 homes were without power at 10:30am, although thousands more have had their power restored as Cyclone Gabrielle continues to batter the north of the country.Most of those newly without power were north of Orewa, it said.The update compared with the 15,000 homes without power at 8:30am.“Thousands more have been restored and the number of outages will continue to fluctuate as we get power back on in some areas, only for more outages to occur,” Vector said.“The str...