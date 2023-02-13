Menu
Kotahi signs six-year deal with Timaru port

Timaru's PrimePort received 432 ships last year. (Image: Supplied)
Brent Melville
Mon, 13 Feb 2023
Containerised freight manager Kotahi has signed a six-year agreement to ship up to 30,000 twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) per year from Timaru's container terminal.The terminal is owned and operated by the Port of Tauranga, which also holds 50% of the wider PrimePort operation, alongside Timaru District Holdings.Kotahi, founded in 2011 as a joint effort by Fonterra and meat exporter Silver Fern Farms, is the country's biggest exporter by volume, shipping more than 300,000 TEUs annually out of nine NZ ports. It signed its origin...
