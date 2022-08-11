See full details
Infrastructure

Vital Healthcare annual net profit rose 9%

Jenny Ruth
Thu, 11 Aug 2022

Vital Healthcare annual net profit rose 9%
Vital Healthcare manager Aaron Hockly said it has a $1.8 billion development pipeline. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 11 Aug 2022
Vital Healthcare Property Trust’s annual net profit rose 9%, reflecting strong growth in earnings and recent acquisitions and development.Net profit for the year ended June 30 rose to $303.5 million compared with $278.4m the previous year.Distributions for the year were up 8.5% to 9.625 cents per unit (CPU) while another key measure, per-unit adjusted funds from operations, was up 3.3% to 11.92 CPU, reflecting the $379m of new equity raised during the year.Per-unit net tangible assets rose 15.3% to $3.34 with total revaluation gains of $2...

