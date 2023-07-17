Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Vital Healthcare Property is creating value through precincts

Vital Healthcare Property is creating value through precincts
The building forms part of the Gold Coast Health and Knowledge Precinct (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
Under the hot Gold Coast sun, a raft of company executives donned hardhats and silver shovels to turn the sod on Vital Healthcare Property Trust’s new project, a model they say generates more value for unit holders and could be replicated in New Zealand.“We are moving away from stand-alone real estate to investment in healthcare precincts, which is social infrastructure,” said Northwest chief executive for Australia and New Zealand Craig Mitchell at the ceremony on May 31.“This is really the evolution.”Northwest He...
New Zealand's meal ticket
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand's meal ticket

Those expecting China to save NZ's economy might be sorely disappointed.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books podcast: Nigel Latta on why the scam industry is booming

Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s why scammers are on the rise, and how to stay ahead of them. Hosted by Frances Cook.If you pride yourself on being great with money, and able to spot tricksters co...

Frances Cook 5:00am
Cooking the Books podcast: Nigel Latta on why the scam industry is booming
Media

How TVNZ took on the streaming giants

TVNZ+ is becoming a juggernaut and garnering global attention. 

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
How TVNZ took on the streaming giants

More Infrastructure

NZ startup aims to slash global emissions from concrete
Infrastructure

NZ startup aims to slash global emissions from concrete

Neocrete is undertaking a capital raise to fund a new production plant in Waikato.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Workers, not material costs biggest challenge for NZ builders
Infrastructure

Workers, not material costs biggest challenge for NZ builders

Aussie margins have been getting squeezed more than their Kiwi counterparts.

Staff reporters 12 Jul 2023
KiwiRail’s Te Huia train banned from downtown Auckland
Infrastructure

KiwiRail’s Te Huia train banned from downtown Auckland

A red flag has been raised about the train's safety record.

Staff reporters 11 Jul 2023
Eke Panuku acquires key South Auckland site
Infrastructure

Eke Panuku acquires key South Auckland site

The regeneration agency has paid $4.5m for a site needed to complete a new public space.

Oliver Lewis 11 Jul 2023